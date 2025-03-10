10 hours in the sky, 11 toilets clogged: Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Chicago, report

An Air India flight, heading to Delhi from the United States' Chicago on Thursday, circled back after around 10 hours in the air after most of the lavatories on the flight became clogged and inoperable. The passengers were being offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling, the Air India spokesperson said. (Representational photo) ((Facebook/Air India))

Out of twelve, eleven of the lavatories on the Air India flight, which embarked on a 14-hour journey to Delhi from Chicago, got clogged, the report added, View from the Wing reported.

Only one lavatory in the business class was usable on the flight, which was carrying some 300 passengers, the report added.

This happened when the flight crossed over Greenland after about four and a half hours into the journey. The airline then decided to head back to Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport, leaving the passengers nowhere near their destination.

What Air India said

Air India responded to the incident and termed what happened on the flight a “technical issue”. Upon arrival at the Chicago airport, the passengers were provided accommodation, the airlines said, reported news agency ANI.

“AI126 operating Chicago to Delhi on 6 March 2025 air-returned to Chicago due to a technical issue. Upon landing at Chicago, all passengers and crew disembarked normally and have been provided with accommodation to minimise inconvenience,” the spokesperson of Air India said.

The passengers were also being offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling, the spokesperson added.

“Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination. In addition, full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to passengers if opted by them. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain top priority,” the spokesperson said.

After the incident, the plane was grounded at the Chicago airport for two days for maintenance and cleaning work, the View of the Wings report said.

According to a New York Post report, the crew on a plane can decide to turn around the flight even if one or two of the lavatories are found unusable or clogged.