10 labourers killed, 27 injured as pickup van collides with bus in UP’s Bulandshahar

Meerut: At least 10 labourers were killed while 27 others, including women and children, suffered injuries after their pickup van collided head-on with a bus in the Salempur area of Bulandshahar district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, officials said. (Representative Photo)

A bus coming from opposite side collided with their vehicle on Bulandshahar-Dibai road under Salempur police station, police said.

Bulandshahar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the injured have been admitted in different hospitals in Bulandshahar, Meerut, and Aligarh. The condition of one injured is stated to be serious.

According to the police, the labourers, who worked in the Britaina company, were on the way to their native village in Aligarh to celebrate Rakshabandhan.

Police said that the collision was so strong the pickup van overturned and fell into the roadside ditch.

The SSP said that the villagers rushed to the accident spot, who also informed the police, following which a team was sent and a rescue operation was launched.

The 10 labourers died on the spot, the SSP said.