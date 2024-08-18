 10 labourers killed, 27 injured as pickup van collides with bus in UP’s Bulandshahar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
10 labourers killed, 27 injured as pickup van collides with bus in UP’s Bulandshahar

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 18, 2024 04:09 PM IST

Bulandshahar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the injured have been admitted in different hospitals in Bulandshahar, Meerut, and Aligarh

Meerut: At least 10 labourers were killed while 27 others, including women and children, suffered injuries after their pickup van collided head-on with a bus in the Salempur area of Bulandshahar district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, officials said.

(Representative Photo)

A bus coming from opposite side collided with their vehicle on Bulandshahar-Dibai road under Salempur police station, police said. 

According to the police, the labourers, who worked in the Britaina company, were on the way to their native village in Aligarh to celebrate Rakshabandhan.

Police said that the collision was so strong the pickup van overturned and fell into the roadside ditch.

The SSP said that the villagers rushed to the accident spot, who also informed the police, following which a team was sent and a rescue operation was launched. 

The 10 labourers died on the spot, the SSP said.

News / India News / 10 labourers killed, 27 injured as pickup van collides with bus in UP’s Bulandshahar
