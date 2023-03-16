Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
10 lakh vacancies under ministries & departments of central govt: Jitendra Singh

BySaptarshi Das
Mar 16, 2023 09:43 AM IST

The union minister further highlighted that the ministries/departments of the central government were ensuring action in a mission mode for filling up of vacant posts in a time bound manner

Around 10 lakh posts were vacant under various ministries and departments of the central government, union minister of state in the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Dr Singh was replying to Congress MLA Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar in Lok Sabha. (Twitter | Dr Jitendra Singh)

Dr Singh was replying to Congress MLA Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar who had cited the annual report of the department of expenditure on vacancies and asked the government to confirm if the data was legitimate.

In another reply to Congress’ Jyotsna Charandas Mahant who had asked if the acute shortage of staff in various offices of the union government was due to non-filling of vacant post, Dr Singh said, “Filling up of vacant posts is a continuous process and vacancies in various ministries/departments of the central government, their attached/subordinate offices arise due to retirement, promotion, resignation, death, among other reasons.”

The union minister further highlighted that the ministries/departments of the central government were ensuring action in a mission mode for filling up of vacant posts in a time bound manner.

