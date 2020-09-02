e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 10 newborn babies being assessed for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand after nurse tests positive

10 newborn babies being assessed for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand after nurse tests positive

The babies who were admitted in the Sick New Born Care Unit (SNCU) have been shifted out of it and the unit has been shut

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 17:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, Haridwar
All ten babies are admitted in the hospital’s in the Sick New Born Care Unit (SNCU) .
All ten babies are admitted in the hospital’s in the Sick New Born Care Unit (SNCU) .(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

Ten newborn babies are being tested for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand after a nurse tested positive for the virus at the government women’s hospital in Haridwar district, hospital authorities said Wednesday.

The babies who were admitted in the Sick New Born Care Unit (SNCU) have been shifted out of it and the unit has been shut. All other medical staff members are also being tested for Covid-19.

“Samples of all the ten babies have been taken while the child specialist and other medical staff personnel are also being tested,” chief medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Rajesh Gupta said.

He also said that additional preventive and safety measures are being taken in the SNCU as well as the entire hospital premises.

An employee at the district hospital has also tested positive for Covid-19 following which the entire facility has been sanitised.

The forest division office in Chidiyapur range of Haridwar forest division has also been sealed till September 4 as a precautionary measure following reports of a forest range officer testing positive for Covid-19.

All those employees who came to close contact with the forest range officer have been put under home quarantine. The range officer had arrived at Bilkeshwar based Haridwar forest division office for official work on August 27.

tags
top news
India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
Centre issues SOP for metro rails to resume operations from Sep 7
Centre issues SOP for metro rails to resume operations from Sep 7
IT ministry bans 118 more apps including PUBG, AppLock: Here’s the full list
IT ministry bans 118 more apps including PUBG, AppLock: Here’s the full list
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Ahead of Bihar polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party to join NDA
Ahead of Bihar polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party to join NDA
India secures its east after western Himalayan clashes with China
India secures its east after western Himalayan clashes with China
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In