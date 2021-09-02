10 officers to assist SIT in probe into post-poll violence in Bengal

The West Bengal government has appointed 10 IPS officers to assist a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of arson and loot during the alleged post-poll violence in May, as mandated by the Calcutta high court last month, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

“There would be five zones – north, west, south, Kolkata, and headquarters (for the SIT probe). There will be two IPS (Indian Police Service) officers in each zone to assist the SIT,” a top officer said on condition of anonymity.

The appointment of the 10 IPS officers for the SIT probe came two days after the high court was informed that the state government was yet to initiate any investigation in the matter, even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already arrested two persons and registered 34 first information reports (FIRs) so far.

The central agency, as directed by the high court, is probing serious allegations of murder, attempt to murder and rape during the period.

On Wednesday, the state government moved the Supreme Court against the high court order which came on the basis of recommendations by a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) panel.

In its special leave petition, the state government questioned the fairness and independence of the CBI, contending the agency was acting at the behest of the central government and was targeting leaders and workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Meanwhile, an officer of Sonarpur police station in South 24 Parganas district on Thursday was questioned in connection with the alleged murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker soon after the election results were declared on May 2.