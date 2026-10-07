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10 schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threats, along with a warning against Dosanjh’s concert; threats revealed to be hoax after security checks

The email, linked to the “Khalistan National Army”, threatened blasts related to singer Diljit Dosanjh's concerts. Security checks found no threats.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026, 15:50:41 IST
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Ten private schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, triggering security checks which later confirmed the threats were a hoax, officials said.

According to the officials, nothing suspicious was found at any of the establishments (Representational Image) (PTI File)
According to the officials, nothing suspicious was found at any of the establishments (Representational Image) (PTI File)

The sender of the email claimed to be associated with the "Khalistan National Army" and also warned of bomb blasts at JLN (Jawaharlal Nehru) Stadium in Delhi on November 1 and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21, sources said.

The two dates coincide with scheduled concerts of singer Diljit Dosanjh at the respective venues.

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The email also warned people against attending Dosanjh's concerts at the two venues, the sources said.

After being alerted, police, along with bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and anti-sabotage teams, reached the schools and conducted thorough searches. Nothing suspicious was found at any of the establishments, the officials said.

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Several schools, courts and other establishments in Ahmedabad received similar hoax threats in the recent past, he added.

 
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