10 states allow liquor sale as Covid lockdown eases. Full list here

With the Covid-19 restrictions easing in the country, several states have permitted the sale of liquor, allowing people to purchase it from stores. While several states have reduced curbs in public markets and malls, restrictions continue for liquor shops that will operate in a graded manner.

The national capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai began a gradual easing of restrictions on Monday as coronavirus infections have been reported at a two-month low this week. In the coming week, several states are set to witness reduced restrictions as the cases dip.

India is witnessing the end of a deadly second Covid-19 wave in April and May, with severe shortages of oxygen and other critical medicines. The huge spike saw India report record-breaking numbers of cases and deaths to become the worst-hit nation followed by the United States with just under 29 million infections.

Here are the 10 states permitting the sale of liquor:

Delhi: The liquor shops in the national capital will be reopened from Monday, June 14 onwards after a gap of over a month and a half.

Telangana: All licensed liquor shops will function in the state till 8pm

Goa: The restrictions in Goa do not permit liquor shops to function in red zones of containment. However, the liquor shops outside the red zones will function from 7am to 1pm.

Haryana: In a graded manner, the sale of alcohol in Haryana is allowed from 7am to 12pm in the afternoon. Additionally, the vendors and shops on National Highways continue to remain functional at all hours.

Punjab: In Punjab, liquor shops are allowed to remain open on all weekdays.

Rajasthan: Liquor shops falling outside the red zones of containment will remain open in the state from 10am to 6pm.

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath-led government has allowed specific liquor shops to open. Only the standalone liquor shops which are not in the markets continue to remain open till 7pm.

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee's government had allowed the liquor shops to resume business starting June 1 for three hours; between 12 in noon and 3pm.

Tamil Nadu: The state has allowed the liquor shops to open till 5pm in 27 districts including the capital Chennai, Coimbatore and Erode. The current relaxations stand till June 21, the official order states.

Karnataka: Karnataka government has allowed the liquor shops to open from 6am to 2pm from Monday 14 June.