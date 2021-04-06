100 armed cops leave for Punjab to bring Ansari back to UP jail

LUCKNOW/BANDA: A contingent of around 100 policemen, equipped with sophisticated weapons, left from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda in 20 vehicles to bring back gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab on Monday.

Ansari will be brought in an anti-riot vehicle Vajra under supervision of medical team from Ropar jail in Punjab. The Bahujan Samaj Party legislator from Mau will be lodged in Banda jail where the CCTVs were being installed and repaired.

“Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Ropar jail in Punjab. The Uttar Pradesh government approached the Supreme Court, which ordered the transfer of Ansari from Punjab to UP. In line with Supreme Court’s order, Ansari will be brought to his home state in tight security and will be lodged in a jail here,” said Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police (ADG) law and order, Uttar Pradesh.

Ansari faces trial in several cases in the state, officials said.

IG Chitrakoot range K Satyanarayana, who sent the team on Monday morning, said the shifting will take place amid tight security arrangements.

ADG Kumar said, “Recently in Barabanki, he has been named in a case. Ansari committed heinous crimes in Purvanchal in the past, including the killing of police personnel.”

Punjab’s home department in a letter had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take custody of Ansari from the Ropar jail on or before April 8.

It had written to the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (home) following a March 26 Supreme Court order that directed the Punjab government to transfer Ansari to UP’s Banda jail in two weeks from the Ropar prison, where he has been since January 2019 in connection with an extortion case.

Acting superintendent of the Banda district jail Pramod Tiwari said all arrangements have been made in Barrack Number-15 to lodge Ansari. “No other prisoner can reach this barrack,” said Tiwari.

“Three prison guards will be deployed inside the barrack,” he added.

In the letter, the Punjab home department had asked the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (Home) for suitable arrangements to be made for Ansari’s transfer.

It also said that Ansari suffered from certain medical conditions and the same may be kept in mind while making arrangements for his transfer.