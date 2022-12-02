‘100 MLAs lao, CM ban jao…’: Akhilesh Yadav's ‘offer’ to UP deputy CMs

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday made an “offer” to the two Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak to “bring 100 MLAs and become CM of the state”.

“There are 2 Deputy CMs in the state. Both of them are looking for an opportunity to become a CM. We have come to give them an offer, bring 100 MLAs here, we are with you, and become CM whenever you want,” he said while addressing a rally in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav also hit out at the UP government for "harassing" senior leader Azam Khan through "fake cases".

“No one is more powerful than time. Those who are doing atrocities, I want to tell them that a file of the current chief minister was presented before me (as CM) but we are Samajwadis and we neither practice politics of hatred nor harass others. I had returned the file (against Adityanath)... If you don't trust me, ask the officers,” the SP chief said, reported PTI.

The SP chief had served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012-2017 before being succeeded by Yogi Adityanath.

“Don't force us to become heartless because when we form the government, we too can initiate the same action against you,” he added.

Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan, and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad were campaigning together in Rampur on Thursday for the SP candidate ahead of the December 5 bypoll.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

