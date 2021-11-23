1,000 per month aid to women if AAP wins Punjab polls: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party will give ₹1,000 every month to all women if it is voted to power in Punjab, the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised on Monday.

All women drawing a pension will also be given the additional incentive , the Delhi chief minister told a gathering of women party volunteers in Moga. Punjab will elect a new legislative assembly in early 2022.

“This scheme will be a unique initiative in India that is aimed at women empowerment. All women in a family above 18 will be eligible for the monthly grant,” Kejriwal said. “The amount may be small, but there is something being extended to the women.”

Kejriwal began a two-day election campaigning in Punjab from Moga Monday afternoon.

The women of Punjab made a significant contribution to the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws, Kejriwal said in his 15-minute speech at a resort in Moga. He urged women to become opinion makers in support of the AAP to give Punjab a new lease of life in governance and inclusive welfare.

“Punjab farmers took a lead in the protest and it was the women who played an important role in building pressure on the Union government to announce a rollback of the contentious laws,” he said. “Now you (women) should motivate your family members to vote for the AAP to emulate the governance model of Delhi in Punjab.”

Hitting out at the Punjab government, Kejriwal said chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress party has given protection to the sand and transport mafia and not done anything to break the cartel.

“Punjab has a naqli (fake) Kejriwal who simply lifts election promises made by the AAP, but fails to perform. Channi’s announcement to electricity subscribers has failed to take off,” he said.

The AAP has an economic blueprint to roll out welfare schemes in Punjab through transparent governance, he said.