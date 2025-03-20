10,150 Indians lodged in foreign jails, 49 sentenced to death: Govt

NEW DELHI: More than 10,000 Indians are currently lodged in various foreign prisons and 49 of them on death row, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The maximum, 2,633, were imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, closely followed by 2,518 in the United Arab Emirates. 10,152 Indian nationals are lodged in foreign jails, either as under trials or convicts. (Representative Image/FILE)

“The government attaches high priority to the safety, security, and well-being of Indian nationals in foreign countries, including those in foreign jails. Indian missions/posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor the incidents of Indian nationals being put in jail in foreign countries for violation or alleged violation of local laws,” minister of state in the external affairs ministry Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response to a question by the ministry said in response to the question by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP Abdul Wahab.

According to data presented by the minister, Nepal has the third highest number, 1,317, of Indians incarcerated in the Himalayan country. Other countries with a significant number of Indians lodged in their prisons include Qatar (611), Kuwait (387), Malaysia (338), Pakistan (266), China (173), the United States (169), Oman (148) and Russia and Myanmar (27 each).

According to the data, 25 Indians have been executed or given the capital punishment in Kuwait since 2020 — the maximum among countries where death row convicts are lodged. This was followed by nine in Saudi Arabia, seven in Zimbabwe, five in Malaysia and one in Jamaica.

The ministry said the UAE did not disclose the number of Indians executed there but no Indians were executed between 2020 and 2024. Three Indians were executed in the UAE in February this year, including a nurse from Uttar Pradesh and a man from Kerala.

Of the 49 Indians who have been awarded death sentences but the judgement is yet to be implemented, 25 were in the UAE, 11 in Saudi Arabia, six in Malaysia and three in Kuwait. Additionally, one Indian national each in Indonesia, Qatar, the United States and Yemen are on death row.

“The issue of release and repatriation of Indian nationals in foreign prisons is regularly pursued by Indian missions and posts abroad with the local authorities concerned. Missions also approach law enforcement agencies to expedite investigations and judicial proceedings,” the ministry said.

The government underlined that Indian prisoners are provided with consular access, legal aid and assistance in exploring legal remedies, including appeals and mercy petitions.