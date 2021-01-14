109 people infected in India with mutant UK strain of Covid-19: Health ministry
The number of people infected with the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India has reached 109 at present, the Ministry of health and family welfare said on Thursday. Yesterday, the number was 102.
Till January 11, the number of people affected by this strain of the coronavirus was 96.
Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the health ministry said on Wednesday, adding the situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) labs.
The ministy earlier said that people who are testing positive of the new virus, known to be a far more contagious strain, are being kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments.
The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.
After the new strain of coronavirus was detected in Britain, the Central government had imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the UK with effect from December 22, 2020.
However, the flight operations between India and the UK resumed from January 8. Passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test both in the UK before boarding their flight and after arriving in India.
The Central government has also reduced the number of flights to Britain from 60 per week to 30 to curtail the faster-spreading mutant strain in the country.
