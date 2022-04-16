10-yr-old girl runs over 200 km from Prayagraj to Lucknow to meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath

A 10-year-old girl ran all the way from Prayagraj to Lucknow and met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state capital, on Saturday. The CM extended his good wishes to the girl and encouraged her to work hard to realise her dream of becoming an athlete and go on to winning medals for the country.

During the meeting at his official residence, chief minister Yogi Adityanath also gifted the aspiring athlete, Kajal, a pair of shoes, a tracksuit and a sports kit.

The CM also inspired her to achieve greater heights in athletics, informed a UP government spokesperson. Kajal too thanked the CM for his gesture, he added.

The spokesperson said Kajal, who ran over 200 kilometres from Prayagraj to Lucknow, dreams of becoming an athlete one day.

Kajal is a resident of Lalitpur village in Manda development block of Prayagraj’s trans-Yamuna region and a student of Class 4. Daughter of a railway employee Neeraj Kumar, Kajal, after getting the invitation, completed the long journey to Lucknow on April 15 and met the CM on Saturday. Kajal had started running from Prayagraj on April 10.

She had participated in the annual Indira Marathon in 2021 even though her registration could formally not be done owing to her young age. Following her participation in the Indira Marathon, she had written a letter to the UP CM and expressed her desire to meet him.