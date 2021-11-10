11 burnt to death in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan’s Barmer, 22 injured

11 people were burnt to death and 22 others were injured in the fire triggered by a collision between a bus and a truck on Balotra (Barmer)-Jodhpur highway on Wednesday, Rajasthan Police said.

The accident took place under Pachpadra police station of Rajasthan’s Barmer district at around 11 am when a truck crashed into a bus coming from the opposite direction with at least 28 passengers from Jodhpur. Both the vehicles caught fire after the accident, killing 10 people on the spot, said Deepak Bhargav, Barmer’s superintendent of police (SP).

The deceased included the driver of the truck and the eleventh victim succumbed to injuries in a hospital. The 22 injured are being treated at Balotra hospital. Eight of these are critical and have been referred to Jodhpur, he said.

The SP said it appeared that the truck was overtaking a vehicle and didn’t see the bus coming from the opposite direction, ramming into it.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the district collector to ensure best treatment possible for the injured.