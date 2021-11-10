Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 11 burnt to death in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan’s Barmer, 22 injured
india news

11 burnt to death in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan’s Barmer, 22 injured

The SP said it appeared that the truck was overtaking a vehicle and didn’t see the bus coming from the opposite direction, ramming into it
The deceased included the driver of the truck and the eleventh victim succumbed to injuries in a hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:05 PM IST
By Sachin Saini

11 people were burnt to death and 22 others were injured in the fire triggered by a collision between a bus and a truck on Balotra (Barmer)-Jodhpur highway on Wednesday, Rajasthan Police said.

The accident took place under Pachpadra police station of Rajasthan’s Barmer district at around 11 am when a truck crashed into a bus coming from the opposite direction with at least 28 passengers from Jodhpur. Both the vehicles caught fire after the accident, killing 10 people on the spot, said Deepak Bhargav, Barmer’s superintendent of police (SP).

Also Read: Rare pink leopard sighted in Ranakpur hills of Rajasthan

The deceased included the driver of the truck and the eleventh victim succumbed to injuries in a hospital. The 22 injured are being treated at Balotra hospital. Eight of these are critical and have been referred to Jodhpur, he said.

The SP said it appeared that the truck was overtaking a vehicle and didn’t see the bus coming from the opposite direction, ramming into it.

RELATED STORIES

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the district collector to ensure best treatment possible for the injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Never to wrestle with a pig': Devendra Fadnavis on Nawab Malik's allegations

Rare pink leopard sighted in Ranakpur hills of Rajasthan

Covid-19: Hong Kong, Vietnam latest to approve Covaxin for emergency use

News updates from HT: Army wants special radars along China border
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Eng vs NZ Semi Final
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP