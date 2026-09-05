11 fasts, 3 years, 2 Mumbai marches: Jarange Patil’s battle is far from over

The Maratha Reservation Movement

Since September 1, 2023, Jarange has staged 11 hunger strikes and led two marches to Mumbai.

MUMBAI: Three years ago, a lathicharge on a group of quota protestors in Antarwali Sarathi village, Jalna, springboarded the little-known campaigner Manoj Jarange Patil into becoming the face of the Maratha reservation stir, making the issue became crucial to state politics.

Since September 1, 2023, Jarange has staged 11 hunger strikes and led two marches to Mumbai. As his latest indefinite hunger strike in Jalna entered its seventh day on Friday, a delegation of state ministers

Frequently Asked Questions What triggered the Maratha reservation movement? A lathicharge on a group of quota protestors in Antarwali Sarathi village, Jalna, three years ago. What are the main demands of the Maratha community? The main demands include reservation in jobs and education, issuance of Kunbi certificates, and greater funding for community development. What legal challenges have the Maratha reservation faced? Previous reservations granted to the Maratha community were struck down by the Bombay high court and the Supreme Court. How has the OBC community reacted to the Maratha community's demands? The OBC community has opposed the government's decision to include Marathas in the OBC quota, leading to social tensions and protests.