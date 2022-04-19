Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 11 killed as truck rams into trolley in Rajasthan
india news

11 killed as truck rams into trolley in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Eleven members of a family were killed and seven others injured after their pick-up truck rammed into a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday, police said
11 killed as truck rams into trolley in Rajasthan
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 11:37 PM IST
BySachin Saini

Jaipur: Eleven members of a family were killed and seven others injured after their pick-up truck rammed into a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near Leela Ki Dhani on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway around 1 pm, when 22 members of the family were returning from Lohagarh after immersing the ashes of a relative, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sumer (50), his wife Rajbala (45), their two sons Naresh (16) and Rahul (16). Others were Manohar (50), Savitri (45), Kailash (35), Bhanwarlal (35), Karmveer (20), Balbeer (20) and Arpit (15), police said. Of the seven injured, four are undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur and three were admitted to BDK Hospital, Jhunjhunu, police added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the accident.

“Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu... 2 lakh each from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given 50,000,” the PMO tweeted quoting Modi.

Gehlot tweeted: “My deepest condolences to the bereaved family…Wishing speedy recovery to the injured.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP