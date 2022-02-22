Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 11 people, returning from a wedding, die in accident in Uttarakhand
india news

11 people, returning from a wedding, die in accident in Uttarakhand

The accident occurred early morning on Tuesday on the way back from a wedding ceremony in Uttarakhand.
Police have arrived at the spot of the accident.(ANI)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

At least eleven people, who were returning from a wedding, died in an accident in Uttarakhand. Two others were injured, police informed on Tuesday.

The accident took place late night on Monday in Champawat district. The vehicle they were travelling in fell in a gorge near Sukhidhang Reetha Sahib road, Kumaon Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nilesh Anand Bharne was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We have recovered 11 bodies so far at the accident site. As per our information so far there 14 to 15 people were on the vehicle. Rescue team is searching other persons,” said Devendra Pincha, superintendent of police in Champawat district.

Visuals showed locals at the site along with cops amid the rescue operation.

RELATED STORIES

The driver of the vehicle survived the accident and informed the locals and police.

In a similar incident in Odisha, four persons of a marriage party, including three women, were killed as their SUV hit a truck in Odisha's Kalahandi district and seven others were injured in the incident.

The accident took place near Turlakhaman on the national highway (NH217) under the jurisdiction of Kesinga police station. They group was returning to their house in Sisekela from Pipalpadar in Bolangir district after attending a wedding ceremony.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
road accident uttarakhand
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP