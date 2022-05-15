114 water bodies to be desilted in Pune district to help recharge groundwater

PUNE As part of the 103 tanker free village schemes, 114 water structures have been identified after extensive technical surveys, wherein these water bodies will be desilted and can recharge groundwater in water-stressed villages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The programme is also focused on improving water availability in 118 villages covered under the Atal Bhujal Yojana being implemented by the Ground Water Suveys and Development Agency (GSDA) under Pune ZilLa Parishad. By strengthening groundwater and surface water sources, there would be adequate water for effective implantation of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer at Zilla Parishad said, “In addition to this programme of desilting 114 water structures, we are also constructing 303 recharge shafts to recharge groundwater aquifer and ₹8 crore has been sanctioned under District Planning Office and District Planning & Development Councils(DPDC) to build new water storage structures. Jal Jeevan Mission schemes would draw water from such strengthened water sources and distribute it to each home.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The silt from these water bodies would be given free of cost to farmers to take to their farms. The excess silt would be put over grazing lands to improve the quality and availability of fodder, directly benefiting dairy farmers and persons belonging to nomadic tribes. The non-usable silt would be used for earth filling in road projects thereby saving cost in such projects. The programme is expected to improve agricultural productivity of land by providing silt and water.

“The desilting process began on Sunday and is likely to continue till June 6 prior to the monsoon season,” added Prasad.