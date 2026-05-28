12 injured in clashes between rival groups in Nuh villages after Eid prayers

Clashes broke out between rival groups in two villages in Nuh district after Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) prayers, leaving at least 12 people injured in both incidents, police said.

Scuffle broke out between rival groups in Nuh villages after Eid prayers(Representative image/ HT photo)

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The first incident occurred in Nizampur village, where the clash stemmed from an old Panchayat election dispute that left six people injured. An argument had broken out between a faction led by Jamil and the one led by Ramzi after the morning prayer that soon escalated into a violent clash.

According to eyewitnesses, the two groups pelted stones at each other and also used sticks and axes in the fight, creating panic in the village.

After receiving information, police from the Akera police station arrived at the scene and pacified the warring factions.

Inspector Virendra Kumar, SHO of Akera Police Station, said that neither party has filed a complaint yet and added that they are monitoring the situation.

Kumar said they will take action once they receive a complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} The second tussle took place in Singar village between two groups over an old rivalry. A minor altercation escalated into a violent brawl, leaving at least half a dozen people injured, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second tussle took place in Singar village between two groups over an old rivalry. A minor altercation escalated into a violent brawl, leaving at least half a dozen people injured, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Upon receiving information, Bichor police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon receiving information, Bichor police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} All the injured were admitted to the Punhana Community Health Centre, where they are currently undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All the injured were admitted to the Punhana Community Health Centre, where they are currently undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to doctors, the condition of one of the injured remains critical. Doctors said he suffered a serious head injury and was referred to Shaheed Raja Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College, Nalhar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to doctors, the condition of one of the injured remains critical. Doctors said he suffered a serious head injury and was referred to Shaheed Raja Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College, Nalhar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Inspector Sukhbir, SHO of Bichor police station, said he had not received any complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Sukhbir, SHO of Bichor police station, said he had not received any complaint. {{/usCountry}}

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