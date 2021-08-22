12% of Madhya Pradesh residents completely jabbed against Covid: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday his government had administered the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus to 60 per cent people in the state of whom 12 per cent have received both the doses.

Chouhan said a mega inoculation drive would be organised across the state on August 25 and 26. “Both doses will be administered on the first day, while August 26 will be only for those awaiting their second doses,” the chief minister said, adding the second day has specifically reserved for second dose because it was essential to remind people who have taken their first dose to complete their course.

"Vaccine is most effective when its second dose is taken within the stipulated time. The effect of the first dose would wear off if one does not take their second dose," he added.

Further, the CM appealed to the people of the state to ensure that everyone takes their vaccine jab. "The risk of COVID-19 infection drops by 93 per cent for those who are fully vaccinated against it. Therefore, I request the people of my state to get their vaccine jab at the soonest; for those who have not received their first dose, please take it...also, remember that it is very important to take the second dose of the vaccine too."

According to the latest updates, Madhya Pradesh has administered a total of 4,01,36,448 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of these, 3,35,53,099 have received the first dose and 65,83,349 have received both the doses. As far as the nationwide tally is concerned, MP is only behind Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in inoculating its citizens.

Chouhan further said the pandemic situation in the state was under control even as he urged people to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour. “With the support of people, Covid infections are under control. However, Covid-19 has not been eradicated. We should not panic, but it is important to maintain precautions,” the CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The state registered seven new cases on Saturday taking the total caseload to 7,92,096. There was no fatality during the same period and the death toll remained unchanged at 10,515.

