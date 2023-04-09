Report rates 12 tiger reserves’ management ‘excellent’

New Delhi: Management of 12 tiger reserves out of 53 has been rated as excellent, according to the latest assessment by the National Tiger Conservation Authority released on Sunday.

The reserves in Periyar, Satpura, Bandipur, Nagarhole, Kanha, Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Anamalai, Pench, Bhadra, Kali, Similipal and Mudumalai were rated the best not merely on the number of tigers they host but on planning and processes at the parks.

The ratings were based on whether the reserves had a good conservation plan and adequate manpower to implement it and on documentation, assessment and monitoring. The analysis also looked at whether populations of threatened species were declining, stable or increasing.

No tiger reserve was placed in the poor category in the fifth and current cycle of the assessment. The tiger reserves in Panna and Sariska that had lost all their tigers earlier are now deemed performing well. Five tiger reserves --Udanti-Sitanadi, Indravati, Palamau, Similipal and Nagarjunasagar - Srisailam -- which faced challenges due to presence of Maoist insurgents, are also performing well, the evaluation said.

The 2022 management effectiveness evaluation indicates that most of the tiger reserves were well integrated within the forested landscapes and have complied with statutory requirements such as declaration of buffer zone and tiger conservation plans.

Under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, four legal categories of protected areas have been recognised -- national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, conservation reserves and community reserves. India currently has 106 national parks, 567 wildlife sanctuaries, 105 conservation reserves and 220 community reserves, bringing up the total to 998 protected areas covering 173,629 sq km, or 5.28% of the country’s geographical area.

There are 53 notified tiger reserves, which include national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. The tiger reserve notifications are an additional layer of protection for these sanctuaries, the evaluation said.

