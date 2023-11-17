12-year-old girl kidnapped, raped in MP's Rewa district; one held

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man when she was walking home from school in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested the accused Anjani Kevat (23) in connection with the assault that took place on Friday, Rewa superintendent of police Vivek Singh said.

The girl, a Class 5 student, was walking home from school when the accused offered her a lift to her village, the official said.

Kevat, however, took the girl to a deserted place and raped her. He later dropped the girl off near her village, which is close to the Uttar Pradesh border, he said.

The girl told her family members about the assault, following which she was taken to a hospital and the police were notified, the official said.

According to the police, the girl sustained injuries to her private parts but is said to be out of danger.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he said.

