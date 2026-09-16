‘Worked on Diwali, even logged in from hospital’: Wife narrates man's heartbreak after Oracle layoffs

US tech giant Oracle carried out its latest round of layoffs on Tuesday, which is reportedly said to have impacted around 2,500 people. Amid the mass layoffs, the story of Sourabh Sahu has gone viral online.

An exterior view of the Oracle Field Office at Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia, US (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sahu, who worked at Oracle for the past 12 years, was among the many employees who found themselves unable to log in on Tuesday.

His heartbreak, shared by his wife Pooja Sahu, has captured hearts online as many continue to navigate their way through the mass layoffs in the tech sector.

"This post is for everyone who works day and night to provide for their families, especially amid visa uncertainty, yet still gives their best every day," she wrote on LinkedIn.

His wife added that Sourabh found himself working on festivals such as Holi and Diwali, during anniversaries and birthdays, vacations, and even logged in from a hospital while his wife underwent surgery.

“He always wore a smile and was there to help everyone around him," she wrote, adding that no one from Sourabh's family or friends had seen him complain about the pressure he faced at work.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

His wife added that Sourabh found himself working on festivals such as Holi and Diwali, during anniversaries and birthdays, vacations, and even logged in from a hospital while his wife underwent surgery.

Oracle makes fresh layoffs

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier this week, Oracle sent out an email to thousands of employees, letting them know that their roles had been dissolved.

“We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position. After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organisational change. As a result, today is your last working day," the team at Oracle wrote in an early morning email to employees.

Employees were eligible for severance packages from the company and were asked to submit a personal email ID for further communication with the company regarding their severance and termination.

As per several posts online, employees received the email between 4am and 6am. Many stated that their logins stopped working at around 4am local time, and Slack was disconnected between 5am and 5:30am

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest layoffs come as Oracle continues to spend heavily on artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company has been expanding its data-centre capacity to support cloud and AI workloads while also trying to reduce payroll and restructuring costs, Bloomberg reported.