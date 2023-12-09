Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / 12-year-old girl pilgrim dies at Sabarimala

12-year-old girl pilgrim dies at Sabarimala

PTI |
Dec 09, 2023 10:45 PM IST

12-year-old girl pilgrim dies at Sabarimala

Padmasree (12) from Tamil Nadu fell unconscious at Appachimedu, a place along the trekking path to the hilltop shrine, Sabarimala, police said.

HT Image

"She was accompanied by her family members who said she was having multiple ailments including breathlessness among others. She lost her life at the cardiology centre at Appachimedu," police said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

She died between 4 PM and 5 PM, police added.

The body has been shifted to the government hospital at Pamba.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP