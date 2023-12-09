12-year-old girl pilgrim dies at Sabarimala

Padmasree (12) from Tamil Nadu fell unconscious at Appachimedu, a place along the trekking path to the hilltop shrine, Sabarimala, police said.

"She was accompanied by her family members who said she was having multiple ailments including breathlessness among others. She lost her life at the cardiology centre at Appachimedu," police said.

She died between 4 PM and 5 PM, police added.

The body has been shifted to the government hospital at Pamba.