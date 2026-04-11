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13 killed, 30 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar

While initial reports said seven people died in the accident, six of the injured succumbed during treatment.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 10:59 pm IST
PTI |
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At least 13 people were killed and 30 others injured following a collision involving a bus, a truck, and a pickup van in Bihar's Katihar district on Saturday evening, a police officer said.

A local police official said those travelling in the pickup van were coming from the neighbouring Purnea district.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

The accident took place at 6:30 pm on NH-31 in Kodha block of Katihar, Superintendent of Police Shikhar Choudhary told reporters.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an exgratia of 2 lakh to the next of kin of each the deceased, and 50,000 to each injured.

While initial reports said seven people died in the accident, six of the injured succumbed during treatment.

A local police official said those travelling in the pickup van were coming from the neighbouring Purnea district.

He said that how the accident occurred is being investigated. It is suspected that the bus driver, who is among the injured people, lost control of the vehicle leading to the crash.

According to a statement issued by the district police, all the injured people have been taken to the nearest government hospital in Purnea.

 
nitish kumar
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / 13 killed, 30 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar
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