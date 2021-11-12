Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 13 students of veterinary college in Kerala’s Wayanad test positive for Norovirus
india news

13 students of veterinary college in Kerala’s Wayanad test positive for Norovirus

Veterinary college authorities said the infection was found in 13 students living outside the hostel and their samples had been sent to the NIV centre in Alappuzha which later confirmed the presence of the rare virus in the samples.
The main symptoms for Norovirus are diarrohea, vomiting and stomach pain, medical experts in Kerala said on Friday. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 06:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Thirteen students of a veterinary college in Wayanad in north Kerala tested positive for the rare norovirus, the state health department said on Friday adding the outbreak was being contained locally.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus which usually spreads through stale food and water. The main symptoms for the disease are diarrohea, vomiting and stomach pain, medical experts said adding that it is a treatable disease.

Veterinary college authorities said the infection was found in 13 students living outside the hostel and their samples had been sent to the NIV centre in Alappuzha which later confirmed the presence of the rare virus in the samples. State health minister Veena George who rushed to the district later chaired a meeting and asked health officials to take strict measures to contain it locally.

“Everything is under control now. We have contained it locally. Some students started showing early symptoms ten days back and later more complained and we sent their samples to the NIV lab in Alappuzha,” said the minister adding that no fresh cases were reported after this.

RELATED STORIES

District health officials said a large-scale chlorination drive is underway and asked people to take fresh food and maintain proper hygiene. There is no cause for any concern but everyone should be cautious, they said asking people to wash their hands frequently to prevent the food-borne disease. Fruits and vegetables should be rinsed thoroughly and red meat and shellfish should be cooked and then consumed, they advised.

The Norovirus infection was detected at a time when Kerala is struggling with mounting Covid-19 cases. For more than six months, the state topped the Covid-19 charts of the country. On Thursday Kerala had reported 7,224 cases and 47 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da arrested: Jharkhand Police

Norovirus confirmed in Kerala’s Wayanad. Here’s what you need to know

2018 Kerala floods: CAG report points to flaws in state’s preparedness

Tiger found dead on railway tracks near Nallamala forest range in Andhra’s Kurnool
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP