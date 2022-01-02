Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
13 students test covid positive in Jammu: Vaishno Devi University closed
13 students test covid positive in Jammu: Vaishno Devi University closed

The decision to close the university was taken to contain the spread and ensure the safety of the students and general public.
Vaishno Devi University in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi closed after 13 students found Covid positive
Published on Jan 02, 2022 11:52 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi have ordered the closure of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University till further orders after 13 students tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.

The decision to close the university located at Kakriyal near Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, was taken to contain the spread and ensure the safety of the students and general public, an order issued by Reasi District Magistrate Charandeep Singh said.

The order said the screening for COVID-19 was conducted at the university on December 31, 2021, and January 1, during which a total of 13 students have tested positive.

Ordering immediate closure of the university till further orders, Singh, who is also chairman of the district disaster management authority, said: "any violation of the order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005".

Jammu and Kashmir have recorded 169 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 3,41,459, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,530. 

