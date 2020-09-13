e-paper
Home / India News / 133 new cases take Manipur’s Covid-19 tally to 7,857, death toll rises to 46

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Manipur is over 78 per cent, the government said.

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 20:35 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Out of the Covid-19 tally of 7,875 in Manipur, 1,812 are personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
Out of the Covid-19 tally of 7,875 in Manipur, 1,812 are personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

Manipur reported a total of 133 fresh cases of Covid-19, including 11 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel to take the state’s tally to 7,875, Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the health department said in a statement on Sunday.

The death toll in the Covid-19 pandemic in Manipur rose to 46 with the death of an 86-year-old man.

Sixteen of those who tested positive, had returned from other states and the rest 117 are local residents without any significant travel history, the statement said.

“In the last 24 hours, one male aged 86 years from Churachandpur expired at RIMS,” it stated. “The cumulative number of deaths is 46.”

In the past 24 hours, 89 people were also discharged from six Covid care facilities in the state.

Out of the tally of 7,875, there are 1,812 CAPF personnel. A total of 6,191 people have been discharged so far while the number of active cases is 1,638 including 300 CAPF personnel. The recovery rate in the State is 78.61 per cent, the statement said.

The statement also asked the general public to consult government doctors online from home (10 am to 3 pm) every day except Sunday by downloading eSanjeevaniOPD app at Google Play Store or go to website www.esanjeevaniopd.in.

