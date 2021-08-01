13-year-old dies by suicide after losing 40,000 in online game

A 13-year-old boy is suspected to died by suicide after losing ₹40,000 in an online game in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, they have recovered a suicide note in which the boy, the Class 6 student, appeared to apologise to his parents for spending ₹40,000 from his mother’s account on ‘Free Fire’ game. The boy also wrote that he was battling depression, said Sachin Sharma, superintendent of police Chhatarpur.

“The boy’s father runs a pathology lab while his mother works in a district hospital. On Friday, the mother was at district hospital when she received a message of transaction of ₹1,500 from her account. She enquired with her son over phone and scolded him for spending money on online game. Later, the boy went to his room and hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room. The boy’s elder sister saw him hanging and informed the parents. The boy was rushed to a district hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” the SP said.

The police said they are investigating the matter from all angles and trying to find if the minor boy was spending money on the game or someone else was threatening him for money.

The boy’s father said: “My son started playing online game due to online classes. I didn’t know that his time pass will turn fatal.”

A similar incident occurred in January this year at Dhana town of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, in which a 12-year-old boy died by suicide after his father took away his mobile phone due to his addiction to the ‘Free Fire’ game.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918