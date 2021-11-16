Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, 13-year-old Hyderabad girl has her eyes on other 6 summits

The 13-year-old said climbing Mount Kilimanjaro was an adventurous experience and she could experience all the weather conditions there.
Hasvi said she wants to climb all the seven summits before 2024. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

A 13-year-old girl from Hyderabad recently scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa known for its snow-capped peaks, and now wants to climb the rest of the six summits across the world.

Muriki Pulakita Hasvi expressed her happiness and shared her experience of scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, a dormant volcano situated in northeastern Tanzania at 5,895 metres (19,340 feet), according to news agency ANI. “It was an adventurous experience, Mount Kilimanjaro is such a mountain where you experience all the weather conditions," she told ANI.

Hasvi told the news agency that the preparation for her latest mountaineering trip to Mount Kilimanjaro started three months back right after she climbed the Everest base camp in April this year.

"After doing base camp, I realised that I want to complete all seven summits therefore I stated preparation then and there," Hasvi added.

She said to be able to climb a mountain one needs to be mentally strong. "What I learnt in all this is that for mountaineering, you have to be mentally strong, so I used to do all the activities like yoga and meditation to keep myself mentally," she said.

Hasvi said she wants to climb all the seven summits before 2024. “And for that, I have made all the plans already."

"My message to all young generations is not to ask them to choose mountaineering but to basically tell them to conquer their mountain in their lives," she said.

