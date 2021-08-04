Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 14 parliamentarians sign joint statement regarding discussion on Pegasus spyware
14 parliamentarians sign joint statement regarding discussion on Pegasus spyware

They also demanded that the government withdraw the three farm laws it passed in the previous monsoon session.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge along with other opposition party leaders and MPs addresses the media outside Parliament House. Kharge is among the leaders who signed the joint statement. (ANI Photo)

Fourteen parliamentarians from the Opposition on Monday demanded an open discussion on the Pegasus issues in both the Houses of the Parliament. The 14 MPs who demanded the discussion said that the issue has ramifications on the national security of the country. They also signed a joint statement where they held the government responsible for the impasse in the Parliament. The parties said that the government has been ‘arrogant and obdurate’ as it has not held a debate on the issue.

“It is unfortunate that the government has unleashed a misleading campaign to malign the combined opposition and blame it for the continued disruption in the Parliament. The responsibility for the deadlock lies squarely at the doorsteps of the government, which remains arrogant and obdurate and refuses to accept the opposition’s demand for an informed debate in both the houses,” the joint statement said.

The statement comes amid both Houses being adjourned as opposition MPs demanded discussion on the Pegasus spyware issue. They also demanded that the government withdraw the three farm laws it passed in the previous monsoon session.

The following parliamentarians signed the joint statement:

1. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha (INC)

2. Sharad Pawar (NCP)

3. TR Balu (DMK)

4. Anand Sharma (INC)

5. Ramgopal Yadav (SP)

6. Derek O’ Brien (TMC)

7. Sanjay Raut (SS)

8. Kalyan Banerjee (TMC)

9. Vinayak Raut (SS)

10. Tiruchi Siva (DMK)

11. Manoj Jha (RJD)

12. Elamaram Kareem (CPI(M))

13. Sushil Gupta (AAP)

14. ET Mohd. Basheer (IUML)

15. Hasnain Masoodi (NC)

16. Binoy Viswam (CPI)

17. NK Premachandran (RSP)

18. MV Shreyams Kumar (LJD)

Topics
monsoon session pegasus
