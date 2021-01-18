14 people develop AEFI on second day of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bengal
- The turnout rate dropped on Monday as Co-WIN glitches continued.
Fourteen people developed Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) in West Bengal after receiving the Covid-19 vaccines on the second day of the vaccination drive on Monday while glitches in the Co-WIN app led to a drop in the number of people who were administered the vaccine.
Two had to be admitted in hospitals, health department officials said.
While a 34-year-old woman in Diamond Harbor, around 50 km south of Kolkata, started shivering and vomiting, a 46-year-old woman at Falakata in north Bengal developed respiratory problems and nausea. They were both admitted in hospitals.
“In all 14 people developed AEFI. Two of them had to be shifted to hospitals. They are undergoing treatment. The AEFI rate is just around 1 in 1000 which is normal for any vaccination drive,” said a top official of the state health department.
According to state health department officials at least 14,110 people received the vaccine on Monday across 207 centres in the state. On the first day of the drive on January 16, at least 15,707 were given the vaccines.
“There was some communication gap. The Co-WIN app had developed glitches and was not working smoothly. Many of the selected beneficiaries, who were supposed to receive the vaccine, didn’t turn up as they didn’t receive the SMS. The authorities had to call them individually and inform them,” said a senior official of the state health department.
The vaccines would be administered every Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
The NCP demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the leaked WhatsApp chats, the Congress sought a probe under the Official Secrets Act and the Shiv Sena said demanded action against Arnab Goswami for breach of internal security.
Several countries have either signed agreements or are in talks with Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Morocco.
Long weekends around Republic Day, Good Friday, Holi, Janmashtami, Dussehra and Christmas are expected to see significant interest from travellers.
NIA officials said that most of the people who appeared before the agency in the last few days, have been examined as "witnesses".
The family of nomads had been living in a ramshackle shed covered with tarpaulin and polythene in a forest area of Devsar in Kulgam district.
