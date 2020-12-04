e-paper
Home / India News / 14-year-old abducted, gang-raped by three men in Nainital: Police

14-year-old abducted, gang-raped by three men in Nainital: Police

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three men in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, police officials said on Thursday. She was found unconscious in a forest, the officials said.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 08:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
The girl’s father has filed a complaint against the three men, officials said.
The girl’s father has filed a complaint against the three men, officials said.(File photo for representation)
         

According to officials, the girl was kidnapped by the accused on Wednesday evening.

“The girl was kidnapped by three men on Wednesday evening when she was alone at home while her parents were out for some work,” said revenue police sub-inspector Praveen Hyanki.

“They then took her to the jungle where they took turns to rape her. The three men then left her there before threatening to kill her if she told anyone about the heinous act,” said Hyanki. The girl knows the three accused as they live in the same area, he said.

The incident came to light when villagers found the girl lying unconscious in the jungle on Thursday morning, he said. “After identifying her, the villagers informed her parents who rushed to the spot and took her to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to a higher centre in Haldwani,” said Hyanki. The girl has sustained serious injuries, he added.

The girl’s father has filed a complaint against the three men, officials said. “We have received the complaint and will soon register a case. The girl is at present undergoing treatment at the hospital,” Prateek Jain, sub-divisional magistrate of Koshyakutoli sub-division in Nainital, said.

