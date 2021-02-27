Home / India News / 141 farmers died by suicide in last 10 months, says Chhattigarh government
india news

141 farmers died by suicide in last 10 months, says Chhattigarh government

The government's statement came in response to a question by the leader of opposition in the assembly about the number of farmers who died by suicide.
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:48 AM IST
The opposition BJP has demanded a probe into each case of farmer suicide and compensation to the families of the deceased farmers(Representational Photo/Getty Images)

A total of 141 farmers died by suicide in Chhattisgarh in 10 months from April 2020 to February 1, 2021 due to different reasons, the state government told the legislative assembly on Friday.

Agriculture minister, Ravindra Chaubey gave the figure in a reply to leader of opposition Dharmlal Kaushik’s question on the number of farmers’ suicides April 2020 and February 1, 2021 in the state and what were reasons for them.

Subsequently, the opposition BJP demanded a probe into each case and compensation to the families of the deceased farmers.

Chaubey in his reply to Kaushik said, “In a case of suicide by farmer, Dhaniram Markam, of Kondagaon district, the Patwari (lower level revenue officer) Dongar Nag was suspended for allegedly committing mistake in crop girdawari and (land) record documentation.”

Kaushik responded by saying that while a large number of farmers have died by suicide in just 10 months, only a patwari has been suspended in one case in the name of action.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT| Bengal polls 'key battle for democracy': Prashant Kishore

The men accused of gang rape of Noida woman arrested in Hapur after shootout

Marathi Language Day 2021: All you need to know

US debt soars to $29 trillion, owes India $216 billion

“I demand that all such cases of suicides be probed and the family members of such farmers should be compensated,” said Kaushik.

Congress MLAs pointed out that the previous BJP government in Chhattisgarh had not paid any compensation to families of farmers who died by suicide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP