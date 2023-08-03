14,763 schoolkids displaced due to ethnic violence

A total of 14,763 school-going children have been displaced due to the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, the Union education ministry informed Parliament on Wednesday, adding that 93.5% of such students have been admitted to the nearest feasible school, free of cost.

At least 150 people have been killed and nearly 50,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state (PTI)

Data released by the ministry revealed that 4,099 students were displaced in Churachandpur district, which was the epicentre of the ethnic clashes that engulfed Manipur since May 3, followed by 2,822 in Kangpokpi and 2,063 in Bishnupur.

“As per information provided by the state government of Manipur, a total of 14,763 school-going children have been displaced due to the current Manipur situation,” minister of state for education Annpurna Devi told the Rajya Sabha in a written response to a question by Trinamool Congress lawmaker Dola Sen. “A nodal officer has been appointed for each relief camp to facilitate the admission process of the displaced students. 93.5% of the displaced students have been admitted to a nearest feasible school, free of cost.”

At least 150 people have been killed and nearly 50,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state between numerically dominant Meitei community — which forms 53% of the state population and mostly inhabits Imphal Valley — and tribal Kukis, who live primarily in the hill districts. Violent clashes broke out after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill district of Churachandpur on May 3 to protest against a high court order asking the state to push the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status with the Centre.

TMC MP Sen, who was part of a 21-member opposition delegation that recently visited Manipur to take stock of the situation, had asked the government whether it has details of school-going children who have been dislocated due to the current Manipur crisis.

The education ministry said that of the 14,763 displaced school-going children, 13,806 or 93.5% have been admitted to nearly schools. The ministry also provided a district-wise breakup of displaced students along with their current admission status. In Kamjong, Jiribam, Thoubal, Wangoi, Bishnupur, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts, all displaced students have been admitted to nearby schools, the ministry added.

