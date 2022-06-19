15-year-old held for raping hotel staffer in Uttarakhand, say police

A 24-year-old woman from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal working as a housekeeper at a five-star hotel on Mussoorie road was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy on Friday morning, police said. The accused, who hails from Chhattisgarh, has been apprehended.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place at around 9.30 am in the ladies washroom of Hyatt Regency.

When the victim had just plugged in her mobile charger in the ladies’ washroom, the accused barged into the room.

“Despite my resistance, the accused first locked the door from inside and then raped me,” the victim told police. “Though I yelled for help, nobody could hear my screams since the door was closed,”

The minor had been staying with his family in the hotel for two days and was to checkout around noon, police stated. He was produced in a juvenile court on Saturday and sent to a juvenile home in Haridwar.

The woman is married and has a daughter.

Mohan Singh, station house officer at Rajpur police station, said police have registered a first information report and are investigating the matter. A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman’s medical report for confirmation of rape is awaited, Singh said.

“At Hyatt Regency Dehradun, the safety of our guests and colleagues is of utmost importance to us,” Harkaran Singh, general manager at Hyatt Regency Dehradun, said in a statement. “We are collaborating closely with local police on this incident.’’