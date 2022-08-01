16 million Bal Aadhaars issued, scheme to go national

The Baal Aadhaar scheme to provide unique identification numbers to children aged up to five is slated to go national as 16 million cards have been issued under it to make it easier to identify benefits that they may be entitled to at the preschool level, officials familiar with the matter said.

The Unique Identification Authority of India seeks to tie up with the registrar generals, who can become enrolling agents, and provide Aadhaar numbers once birth certificates are issued. Details of the Aadhar cards will then be updated after the age of five. A pilot project for the same was launched in Uttar Pradesh and has been described as a success.

“The benefit is that children will have a unique identity at birth, which will make it easier to identify benefits that they may be entitled to at the preschool level. This will enable them to take advantage of several government schemes. Moreover, once the child turns five the Aadhaar would be reverified ensuring that there is no deduplication,” said an official familiar with the matter.

The official said nearly 80 million Aadhaar related transactions, including those associated with government schemes, are carried out daily.

Aadhaar is necessary for several of the government’s welfare schemes. Reports that in June said children without Aadhaar may be unable to obtain benefits under the POSHAN scheme for hot cooked meals in schools triggered a controversy. The government clarified that Aadhaar details of only parents were being sought and not that of children.

Collection of biometrics is a key feature in issuing Aadhaar. They are not collected for enrolment of children aged up to five. Aadhaar enrolment for them is done on the basis of facial images and biometric authentication of the parents or guardians with valid Aadhaar cards. A proof of relationship document (preferably birth certificate) is collected at the time of enrolment for Baal Aadhaar.

To differentiate the Baal from normal Aadhaar, it is issued in blue colour with a remark that it is valid till the child attains the age of five.