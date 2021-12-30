e-paper
16% rise in female cops, but share remains 2.98% in CAPFs: Report

india Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 05:53 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
"There are 29,249 female police in paramilitary forces which have 9,82,391 total personnel and officers," the BPR-D report said.
         

There is a jump of 16.05 per cent in women in the police force in the year, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR-D) observed in the Data on Police Organizations (DoPO) released for the year 2020 on Tuesday.

As per an official release, this is for the first time in the history of BPR-D that DoPO for a particular year has been released during the year itself.

“The BPR- D has been publishing the DoPO annually, since the year 1986. DoPO as on January 1, 2019, was released by the Union home minister Amit Shah, on January 29, 2020. This is for the first time in the history of BPR and D that DoPO for a particular year has been released during the year itself. Much effort has gone into verifying the data,” it stated.

According to the report issued by BPR-D, there are 26,23,225 sanctioned police force in the country.

“Similarly, the total actual police force is 20,91,488 with a vacancy of 5,31,737 in the police force,” it added.

According to the report, there is a jump of 16.05 per cent for women police this year.

But, in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) like ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF, SSB, NSG total percentage of female police still remains at 2.98 per cent.

“There are 29,249 female police in paramilitary forces which have 9,82,391 total personnel and officers,” it added.

The report while giving details about police stations said that there are 16,855 sanctioned police stations in 800 districts.

“More than 1,19,000 police personnel were recruited in the year 2019 and total vehicle available with the police are 4,60,220,” it added further.

