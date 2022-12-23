16 jawans killed as Army truck falls into gorge in Sikkim; ‘Pained,’: Rajnath Singh

Sixteen jawans, including three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers, of the Indian Army, lost their lives in an accident on Friday as the truck they were travelling skidded down a steep slope and fell into a gorge, the Indian Army said in a statement. The accident took place at Zema in North Sikkim. The vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn, the Army statement said.

The accident left four soldiers injured who have been air evacuated, the Army said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed pain in the loss of the lives of the soldiers and offered condolences to the bereaved families. "Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," the defence minister tweeted.

(With inputs from Bureau)

