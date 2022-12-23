Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News /

16 jawans killed as Army truck falls into gorge in Sikkim; ‘Pained,’: Rajnath Singh

Published on Dec 23, 2022 03:35 PM IST

The truck skidded while taking a steep turn in Zema in North Sikkim resulting in the death of 16 soldiers. The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu.

The remains of the Army truck which met an accident in Sikkim on Thursday killing 16 soldiers and injuring 4.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Sixteen jawans, including three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers, of the Indian Army, lost their lives in an accident on Friday as the truck they were travelling skidded down a steep slope and fell into a gorge, the Indian Army said in a statement. The accident took place at Zema in North Sikkim. The vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn, the Army statement said.

The accident left four soldiers injured who have been air evacuated, the Army said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed pain in the loss of the lives of the soldiers and offered condolences to the bereaved families. "Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," the defence minister tweeted.

(With inputs from Bureau)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
indian army north sikkim accident
