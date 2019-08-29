e-paper
16-year-old Haryana girl sold on pretext of marriage, five arrested

Superintendent of police Surinder Bhoria said the girl, a resident of Gharaunda in Karnal, was rescued from Sonepat and five people, including the youth and two middlemen, were arrested.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Karnal
(Representative image)
         

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually exploited after being kidnapped and “sold” for ₹70,000 to a youth on the pretext of marriage, police said on Thursday.

SHO of Gharaunda police station Sachin Kumar said the girl had gone missing on August 4 and her family lodged a police complaint in this regard.

It has been alleged that the girl was kidnapped and “sold” to 25-year-old Deepak from Rohtak district for ₹70,000 through some middlemen and was taken to Sonepat where she was sexually exploited, Kumar said.

The girl’s location was traced by tracking her mobile phone and rescued a week ago from a rented accommodation, where she was found with Deepak, the police official said.

Deepak, his relative, and one another accomplice were arrested from Sonepat, he said, adding they had made part of the payment in cash and the rest was transferred into bank accounts of the two middlemen, who belonged to the girl’s village.

The two middlemen have also been arrested, Kumar said, adding a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against all the accused.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 23:39 IST

