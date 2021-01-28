165 infected with UK variant of Covid-19 in India, says govt
The number of people who have tested positive for the UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 165, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective state governments.
Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others.
"The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus first reported in the UK now stands at 165," the ministry said.
Of the total 165 cases, the mutated UK strain was detected in the samples of 42 people at National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in New Delhi and 51 in the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in Delhi, five in the National Centre for Biological Sciences in Bangalore, 44 in the National Institute of Virology in Pune, eight in the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad, 14 in National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) Bengaluru and one in the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani (near Kolkata).
The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.
The Government of India took cognizance of the reports of virus reported from the UK and put in place a proactive and preventive strategy to detect and contain the mutant variant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'First tackle Delhi, then think of Bengal': Mamata takes a jibe at Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP says India's economic recovery post Covid-19 is strong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day violence: Locals stage counter protests at Singhu border against farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government will not take any risk that will turn Haridwar into Wuhan
- In view of the pandemic, GOI has released a set of SOPs regarding the Kumbh Mela. The authorities concerned have been asked to discourage children below the age of 10, people above the age of 65, pregnant women, and people suffering from chronic diseases from participating in the Mela.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers to protest at Haryana’s toll plazas till demands are met: Gurnam Charuni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Centre must repeal 3 farm laws': Mamata tables resolution in Bengal Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16 opposition parties to boycott President's address to Parliament on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India donates first 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20 days before R'Day, top agencies discussed Sikhs for Justice's plan for Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested: A timeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health ministry says India's Covid-19 recovery rate nearing 97%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaishankar lists 8 principles to repair ties with China, stresses mutual respect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police sends notice to Rakesh Tikait post tractor rally violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
165 infected with UK variant of Covid-19 in India, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox