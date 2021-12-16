Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / 165 women-managed polling stations to be set up in Punjab for elections: CEC
punjab assembly election

165 women-managed polling stations to be set up in Punjab for elections: CEC

The announcement was made after a high-level team of the Election Commission of India (ECI), comprising chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra, and more, reached Chandigarh earlier in the day to review the poll preparedness of the state.
India’s chief election commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra. (PTI/File)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

At least 165 polling stations, managed only by women, will be established in Punjab for the assembly elections next year, chief election commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said on Thursday.

The announcement was made after a high-level team of the Election Commission of India (ECI), comprising Chandra and election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey reached Punjab's capital Chandigarh earlier in the day. They landed in the city to take stock of the arrangements being done ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022, news agency ANI reported.

Speaking to reporters, Chandra said that the maximum number of electors' norm at a polling station in Punjab has also been decreased to 1,200 from 1,500 in view of the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The ECI team reviewed the poll arrangements with district election officers or deputy commissioners, commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSP) of all 23 districts and also the chief electoral officer of the northern state.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Kejriwal takes dig at Channi over 'bathroom' politics, says ‘only CM in history’

Chandra said that the ECI has assured all political parties that webcasting will be arranged at all polling stations of Punjab barring the ones located in the border districts, which come under shadow regions, according to the ANI report.

The CEC further stated that as many as 274,177 new voters have been registered in the state for the assembly polls in 2022 and that females have surpassed the 1 crore mark in the voters' list.

“In 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, voter turnout was 77.4 per cent and in 2019, it was dropped to 65.96 per cent. Now…the voter gender ratio has improved from 898 to 902,” Chandra was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also Read | Navjot Sidhu posts a photo with Harbhajan Singh. Hints at 'possibilities with Bhajji'

The polls for the 117 seats of the Punjab Assembly will be crucial as it's the first one following the resignation of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his subsequent departure from Congress. The election will also be held following the Centre's repeal of the three farm laws, which drew massive protests from across India, especially from farmers in Punjab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab election committee
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP