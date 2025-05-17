16-year-old boy found dead in Delhi's Seelampur park, probe on

A 16-year-old boy was found lying in a pool of blood in Central Park, located in Seelampur, Delhi, on Friday night, as per the police. Boy, 16, found dead in Delhi's Seelampur area(Representational image)

The victim, identified as Rehan alias Seelampuria, was rushed to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Rehan is a resident of Ghonda Chowk in Maujpur, Delhi.

According to officials, a police constable discovered the body between a park bench and a pathway during a routine patrol around 11:30 pm on May 16.

Following the discovery, senior officers and a police team rushed to the scene, and the injured teenager was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The Seelampur Police Station has registered a case, and forensic experts, along with the crime team, have inspected the site to gather evidence.

Investigation teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the suspects. The motive behind the murder remains unknown.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.