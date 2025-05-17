Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

16-year-old boy found dead in Delhi's Seelampur park, probe on

ANI |
May 17, 2025 12:37 PM IST

A 16-year-old boy was found lying in a pool of blood in Central Park, located in Seelampur, Delhi, on Friday night, as per the police.

A 16-year-old boy was found lying in a pool of blood in Central Park, located in Seelampur, Delhi, on Friday night, as per the police.

Boy, 16, found dead in Delhi's Seelampur area(Representational image)
Boy, 16, found dead in Delhi's Seelampur area(Representational image)

The victim, identified as Rehan alias Seelampuria, was rushed to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Rehan is a resident of Ghonda Chowk in Maujpur, Delhi.

According to officials, a police constable discovered the body between a park bench and a pathway during a routine patrol around 11:30 pm on May 16.

Following the discovery, senior officers and a police team rushed to the scene, and the injured teenager was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The Seelampur Police Station has registered a case, and forensic experts, along with the crime team, have inspected the site to gather evidence.

Investigation teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the suspects. The motive behind the murder remains unknown.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 16-year-old boy found dead in Delhi's Seelampur park, probe on
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On