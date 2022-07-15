16-year-old Delhi girl raped in moving car last week

Two men allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in a moving car on July 6 after picking her up near her residence in Vasant Vihar’s Jhuggi-Jhopri cluster, police said on Friday.

Deputy police commissioner (south-west) Manoj C said a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A second police officer said a man known to the girl picked her up in a car before other two men allegedly raped her after taking her to a desolate place after having liquor. He added the girl returned home the next morning and told her sister about the assault. The teenager’s parents subsequently reported the matter to the police on July 8.

The second officer said the girl’s statement was recorded before the magistrate and that she said two men raped her. Police said all three men, who are the teenager’s neighbours and aged between 23 and 35, have been arrested.

