16-year-old Lucknow boy who killed mother over PUBG sent to juvenile home

Lucknow: A 16-year-old boy, who allegedly shot dead his mother for scolding him for playing the online game PUBG, showed no remorse over his action, the Lucknow police said on Thursday, adding that the minor’s grandmother has lodged a murder complaint against him.

The boy was sent to the juvenile home on Wednesday evening, after a first information report (FIR) under Section 302 (murder) was registered against him at the PGI police station here.

The minor, who was addicted to the online game, was enraged after his mother asked him to stop playing and shot her with his father’s licensed gun on June 4, police had said on Wednesday.

“The boy’s father (an army official posted in West Bengal’s Asansol) told police that he made his mother complainant in the FIR as he was posted outside and would be unable to pursue the case properly,” a senior police officer said on Thursday, requesting anonymity. “The father also said that he and his family will try their best to get the boy punished and prepare his 10-year-old daughter to give statement as key witness.”

After he shot his mother, the boy allegedly threatened and locked up his younger sister in a room to ensure she does not inform anyone.

“The boy’s father told us that he purchased a cricket kit worth ₹8,000 for his son just 10 days ago so that he could get rid of the online gaming addiction,” the officer said, adding that the boy’s mother often expressed concern about his behaviour when she spoke with her husband on phone.

“The boy initially tried to mislead the investigators by claiming that an electrician killed his mother before confessing to having shot dead her dead with his father’s licensed revolver,” SM Qasim Abidi, additional deputy police commissioner, told reporters on Wednesday.

The minor sprayed room freshener as the body started decomposing due to the hot weather, he added.

“On Tuesday evening when the smell of the decomposed body became severe, he informed his father about the incident. The father called the neighbours and they informed the police,” Abidi said.

(With agency inputs)