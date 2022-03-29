Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 16-yr-old found dead in T’gana, rape suspected
india news

16-yr-old found dead in T’gana, rape suspected

The body with head injuries was noticed lying on the outskirts of Angadi Chittampalli village by some local residents, who alerted the police.
Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official said it appears to be a rape and murder case, and efforts were on to identify and catch hold of the accused. (Representative use)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad

A 16-year-old girl was found dead on Monday in a suspected case of rape-cum-murder in Vikarabad district of Telangana, police said.

The body with head injuries was noticed lying on the outskirts of Angadi Chittampalli village by some local residents, who alerted the police.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official said it appears to be a rape and murder case, and efforts were on to identify and catch hold of the accused.

A case of rape and murder was registered, the official added.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Women’s Commission Chairperson V Sunita Laxma Reddy expressed grief over the incident and said the Commission would make efforts to see that the culprits are brought to book.

Describing the Class 10 student’s death as atrocious, she expressed anguish that such incidents are happening due to lack of humanity, according to a Commission statement.

The Commission would make all efforts to ensure the culprits are punished and also provide help to the deceased girl’s family.

Reddy suggested that girls and women should learn self-defence methods to protect themselves.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP