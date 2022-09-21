Home / India News / 17 from Tamil Nadu trapped in Myanmar: Stalin seeks PM’s help

17 from Tamil Nadu trapped in Myanmar: Stalin seeks PM’s help

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:53 PM IST

A senior official from the department of rehabilitation and welfare of non-resident Tamils told HT on the condition of anonymity that they have tracked down one family from the state who had sent their son to Dubai for work.

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

At least 17 people from Tamil Nadu are seeking their release from Myanmar's military junta, chief minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday while requesting an urgent intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stalin wrote a letter to Modi in this regard.

A senior official from the department of rehabilitation and welfare of non-resident Tamils told HT on the condition of anonymity that they have tracked down one family from the state who had sent their son to Dubai for work. “From there, a company took him to Thailand for work. And we have received unconfirmed reports that he was taken illegally by road to Myanmar,” the official said.

Stalin wrote: “At the moment, there is a lot of confusion. But what is clear is that we have all the details of the 17 Tamilians. There are more men than women. They have shared their passport details with us. We are given to understand that there are more people trapped in several other companies who do not even have access to mobile phones. We are trying to trace and reach them too.”

“It has come to the notice of the state government that they are part of the 300 Indians, including 50 Tamilians, who had gone to Thailand for IT jobs, but they were forcibly taken to Myanmar. They are being forced to do cyber jobs,” Stalin informed Modi.

“Further, reports are being received that they are physically assaulted by their employers on their refusal to do so,” Stalin said. “The state government is in touch with 17 such Tamils who are desperately seeking the support of the government of India to intervene quickly and rescue them. Considering the plight of our citizens, I request that MEA may be instructed to take up the issue with authorities in Myanmar for immediate rescue and safe repatriation of Indians held in illegal captivity in Myanmar.”

    Divya Chandrababu

