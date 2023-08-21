17 Indians freed from captivity of armed group in Libya, return to Delhi

A group of 17 Indians held by an armed group in Libya was freed after several months in captivity and brought back home with the efforts of the Indian embassy in Tunis and the external affairs ministry, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Indians after their return from Libya on Sunday night. (Sourced image)

The case of the captive Indian nationals, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, was brought to the attention of the Indian embassy in Tunis, which also covers Libya, on May 26 this year. It could not immediately be ascertained when the group was taken captive by the armed group in Zwara city in Libya after being trafficked from India.

Following the intervention of Indian diplomats in Tunis and the external affairs ministry, the group of 17 men was evacuated from Libya and reached New Delhi on the evening of August 20, the people said.

The case was brought to the notice of the Indian embassy in Tunis by the family members of the Indian nationals. The embassy remained in close touch with the families as it regularly pursued the matter with Libyan authorities throughout May and June. The matter was also taken up through “informal channels”, the people said.

“On June 13, the Libyan authorities were able to rescue the Indian nationals but kept them in their custody, given that they had illegally entered the country,” one of the people cited above said.

After the high-level intervention of the Indian ambassador in Tunis, NJ Gangte, and senior officials of the external affairs ministry from New Delhi, the Libyan authorities agreed to release the Indian men.

During their stay in Libya, the Indian embassy looked after the needs of the Indians, including food, medicines and clothes. Since they did not have passports, emergency certificates were issued for their travel to India.

Tickets for the 17 Indian men were also provided and paid for by the Indian embassy, the people said.

In May, nine Indian crew members of a merchant vessel were freed after being held captive by a militia in Libya for more than three months.

The sailors, who were part of the crew of M.T. Maya 1, informed the Indian embassy in Tunisia on February 15 that they were captured by the militia after the vessel broke down near the coast of Libya. The Indian sailors were released on May 31.

