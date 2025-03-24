1.7 lakh hectares of forest area diverted for non-forestry purpose in 9 yrs: Govt

Forest area measuring 1,73,396.87 hectares has been diverted for various non-forestry purposes including infrastructure projects under the provisions of Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, between 2014-15 to 2023-24, the Union environment ministry informed Lok Sabha on Monday. Union environment minister, Bhupender Yadav (in picture) was responding to questions by CPIML MP, Raja Ram Singh. (ANI photo)

Union environment minister, Bhupender Yadav was responding to questions by CPIML MP, Raja Ram Singh.

Singh asked three questions, first, whether it is a fact that the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023 has not been scientifically prepared; second, whether the said report suggests exclusion of data relating to the diversification of large tracts of forests for developmental activities between 1996 and 2023, if so, the reaction of the Government thereto; third. whether the Government has maintained the record of forest land used for developmental activities between 1996 and 2023 among others.

In reply, Yadav said Forest Survey of India’s first report of 1987 used LANDSAT-MSS satellite data with a spatial resolution of 80 m at 1:1 million scale whereas the latest report i.e. ISFR 2023 is based on Resourcesat-2 LISS III satellite image, with a spatial resolution of 23.5 m and scale of 1:50,000.

“FSI has always kept pace with technological advancements and improved its assessment over the years. Further, the National Forest Inventory programme of Forest Survey of India (FSI) is based on a robust statistical design under which every year field inventory data is collected from about 20,000 sample plots spread over the entire country. To ensure scientific accuracy, transparency, reliable ground truthing and correct assessment of forest cover, FSI increased its ground truthing points from 3,414 in ISFR 2021 to 8,494 in ISFR 2023,” he said while acknowledging that forest cover mapping for preparation of ISFR encompasses all types of lands without regard to their ownership, land use, or legal status. The methodology used by the FSI for assessment of forest cover is based on internationally accepted criteria as per Kyoto Protocol.

Accordingly, assessment of forest cover includes all lands, more than 1 hectare in area, with a canopy of more than 10% irrespective of ownership and legal status.

“During the period from 2014-15 to 2023-24, the forest area measuring 1,73,396.87 hectares has been approved for various non-forestry purposes including infrastructure projects under the provisions of Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980,” he said.

Further, in response to another question on forest land diversion, Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state (MoS) for environment said during the period from 2021-22 to 2023-24, forest area measuring 59882.07 ha has been approved to be used for various non-forestry purposes including infrastructure projects.

The data shows the largest forest area was diverted from Madhya Pradesh (14157.02 ha) during the period.

Singh was responding to questions by INC MP, MK Vishnu Prasad.

Singh had asked two question, first, the data on the extent of forest land diverted for commercial and infrastructure projects in the country during the last three financial years, State-wise particularly district-wise in Tamil Nadu; second, whether the Government acknowledges that rapid deforestation has exacerbated climate risks, water scarcity and biodiversity loss in the said State among others.

Singh said responsibility of conserving forests lies with state governments.

“Various developmental projects do have ecological impact; however, the diversion of forest land is allowed with adequate mitigation measures including the raising of Compensatory Afforestation (CA) and payment of Net Present Value (NPV). The additional mitigation measures in the form of Soil and Moisture Conservation works, Catchment Area Plan and Wildlife Management plan etc. are also stipulated on case-to-case basis,” he said.

“The protection and management of forest and tree resources is primarily the responsibility of the concerned State Government/Union Territory Administration. There are legal frameworks for the protection and management of forest and tree resources which include, the Indian Forest Act 1927, and the State Forest Acts and Rules. The State Governments /UT Administrations take appropriate actions to protect forests and trees as per the provisions made under these Acts/ Rules”, he clarified.