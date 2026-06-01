17-year-old girl strangled to death by relatives in UP's Meerut over suspicion of romantic relationship

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her maternal uncle and stepbrother in Meerut’s Lohianagar area after they suspected her of being involved in a romantic relationship. According to police, the duo strangled her to death, carried her body on a motorcycle, and dumped it in a mango orchard about five kilometres from their home. The maternal uncle has been arrested, while efforts are on to trace and apprehend the absconding stepbrother. Her body was discovered in a mango orchard in Narhada village on Saturday morning, triggering a major police investigation. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

The victim, a resident of Humayunnagar, was reported missing on Friday night. Her body was discovered in a mango orchard in Narhada village on Saturday morning, triggering a major police investigation.

According to deputy superintendent of police, Abhishek Patel, police received information that the body of a teenage girl was lying in the orchard. Lohianagar police and a forensic team reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Police examined CCTV footage from roads leading to and from Narhada village, which helped investigators identify the suspects. Police subsequently questioned the victim’s father, Javed, and her maternal uncle, Sartaj, a resident of Zakir Colony.

During interrogation, Sartaj allegedly confessed that he and the victim's stepbrother, Soeb, strangled her at around 11 pm on Friday. The duo then allegedly transported the body to the orchard and concealed it in bushes at around 3 am.

Police said Sartaj told investigators that the family was upset over the victim's frequent phone conversations and online chats. Tensions had reportedly escalated after she left home without informing her family two months ago.

He claimed he had tried to counsel her, but alleged that her continued use of the phone led to the fatal attack.

At the time of the incident, the victim’s father Javed and his wife Shahjahan were reportedly away visiting relatives.

Police also found strangulation marks on the victim’s neck and believe she was assaulted before being killed.